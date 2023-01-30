C/R Minister urges businesses to establish strong partnerships to leverage AfCFTA

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, has called for a strong partnership between the private sector and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the region to deliver a robust business infrastructure base.

She said the public-private partnership would enable the region to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area’s (AfCFTA), $3.4 trillion market of 1.3 billion people across 55 countries in Africa.

The Central Region is endowed with countless business resources and potentialities including tourism, education, hospitality, marine activities of fishing and mining, manufacturing, and small-scale mining, and production.

Speaking at the third Osabarimba Royal Awards on Saturday, January 21, 2022, the Minister said the region must shift away from merely identifying and profiling its resources to developing them.

She therefore urged businesses and entrepreneurs to position themselves to leverage the available resources and opportunities to lift the image of the industry in the region.

“We encourage the industry to deliver positive and unforgettable service experiences to clients by embracing the highest standards of service excellence to ensure customer delight,” she said.

The Osabarimba Royal Awards, instituted by Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, Oguaamanhen, recognises the contributions of businesses, institutions, and individuals to the development of Cape Coast.

This year’s event held under the theme: “Making Cape Coast Great Again” was sponsored by the Ridge Royal Hotel with support Mamdev Ghana Limited, a Ghanaian civil engineering and construction company.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) was crowned the Media House of the Year alongside 53 other organisations and individual awardees.

Mrs Assan intimated that it was a long-term goal of government to establish a resilient private sector with the focus of making Ghana a globally competitive business destination.

In view of that, she said the Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) had over the years leverage every opportunity, including national and regional events to create the enabling environment to promote businesses and attract investors.