C/R Minister Urges Media To Positively Project The Region

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, has solicited a collaborative effort, particularly from the media, to positively project the Region to redeem its past glory.

She said the media was well endowed and wield the power to make positive impact and turn situations around and, therefore, implored all to contribute their quota to progressively facilitate the developmental agenda set in motion to ensure the growth of the region.

The Minister was speaking at a Regional Council meeting to review the activities of the national celebration of the 65th Independence Anniversary held in Cape Coast.

She said, “all the accolades of the Region such as ‘citadel of education’, ‘heartbeat of tourism’ and a host of others will be achieved if the media highlight the positives, and all citizens contribute their quota.”

She urged journalists to focus on the successes of the Region instead of punching holes to put the region in a bad light, adding, “though I will agree that some reportage was meant to put us on our toes.

“Let’s not overdo it, let’s criticize constructively, this Region is ours, positively grow the society, you are part and effect the desired change through your medium,” she implored.

Mrs Assan urged all journalists to make development their paramount agenda and carve a nitch to beautifully decorate the region to attract investors.

To the indigenes of the Region, Mrs Assan encouraged them to up their games and have a renewed mind by actively participating in communal activities as their basic contribution to the Region’s success story.

Speaking on the just ended Independence Day celebration, the Regional Minister described it as ‘successful’ and ‘memorable’.

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all and sundry who channeled their energy , resources and time to seeing a ‘beautiful’ event.

Mr Kingsley Adjei Boaheng, Chief Director, said everybody had a unique role to play in ensuring that the development of the Region was achieved.

“We need you to support us in every step of the way, we will come back to you again at your doorstep and we expect that once again, you give us the needed support as your contribution to ensure that our Region is projected well.” he further added.