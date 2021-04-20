The Association of Central Regional Private Schools Hot Meal Caterers has indicated that members of the Association and the Central Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Robert Kutin Jnr. are not in any way involved in the alleged disappearance of a GHs21 million cash released for the payment of services under the one hot meal project for SHS 2 and 3 students.

The Regional Chairman and others have recently come under intense pressure over the alleged disappearance of the said money whilst others claimed the money was paid into his account.

Meanwhile, the Association of Central Regional Private Schools Hot Meal Caterers in a Press Statement indicated that money meant for payments for their caterers cannot be said to be seating in the Regional Chairman’s purported MoMo account and as such there is no way the purported MoMo account of the Regional Chairman who was not involved in any form or kind, would have been credited.

They explained that caterers from the 23 constituencies in the central region were offered the opportunity to cook for pupils in JHS2 and JHS3 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They noted that thereafter, there has been lots of rumors in the Central Region and beyond about payments relating to the President’s Special School Feeding Program for Private Schools during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That some of the alleged issues include the payment of an alleged amount of GHs21 million into a MoMo account purported to be that of the Regional Chairman – Mr. Robert Kutin Jnr,” the Association noted.

It maintained that the assertion is “totally false, unfounded, malicious and diabolical.”

They averred that as caterers, they cooked for 51days and 20days for JHS 2 and JHS3 pupils respectively and those of them who cooked for the private school have received in full, whatever transfers that have been made by the National Secretariat of the School Feeding Program except an outstanding amount for 20days for food prepared for JHS2 pupils.

According to them, the outstanding payments for 20 days are yet to be paid by the National School Feeding Secretariat.