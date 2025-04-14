C4C Group Unveils Ghana’s First FDA-Approved Over-the-Counter Homeopathic Medicine

Dr. Michael Kyeremateng, Immediate Past Registrar of the Ministry of Health’s Traditional Medicine Practice Council and President of the C4C Group of Companies, has announced the official introduction of the country’s first-ever FDA-approved over-the-counter (OTC) homeopathic medicine. The announcement was made as part of activities marking the global celebration of Homeopathy Week.

He made the announcement when he addressed a gathering of stakeholders from the Natural Health Professionals Federation of Ghana (NAHFEG), the media, and members of the C4C Group at the C4C Liver Specialist Hospital, Adenta SDA Junction, Accra on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Dr. Kyeremateng described the move as a major milestone in Ghana’s health sector. He emphasised the increasing relevance of scientifically developed homeopathic solutions in modern healthcare delivery, especially within a system facing growing demand for holistic and accessible medical alternatives.

“The launch of this first OTC homeopathic medicine marks a new chapter in our national healthcare narrative. This product, reviewed and approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), offers Ghanaians an accessible, safe, and effective treatment option that complements both allopathic and herbal medicines,” Dr. Kyeremateng said.

Holistic approach

Dr. Kyeremateng highlighted the global shift toward holistic treatment options, noting that homeopathy provides care that addresses not just the physical, but also the emotional and psychological dimensions of patients.

“In medical homeopathy,” he explained, “the practitioner seeks to treat the whole person. We use medicines derived from elements across the periodic table—organic substances, animal products, salts, and metals—to match the unique constitution and condition of each patient.”

He contrasted the rise of homeopathy with what he termed the declining public confidence in conventional medicine, citing concerns over side effects, impersonal treatment, and high costs. According to him, more than 70% of Ghanaians now rely on traditional medicine, with homeopathy taking a central role in this shift.

Quality regulations

Despite the growing popularity of alternative medicine, Dr. Kyeremateng raised concerns about the unregulated use of radionics in Ghana’s homeopathic practice. He noted that over 90% of local practitioners use radionic devices to produce treatments that often lack FDA oversight or scientific validation.

“Our mission is to change this narrative,” he said. “We must move from informal, unregulated practices to scientifically validated, internationally accepted homeopathic solutions.”

He praised C4C Homeopathic Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the C4C Group, for leading this transition by producing the first standardized OTC homeopathic medicine to receive FDA registration. The product will now be available in pharmacies nationwide, making homeopathic care more accessible than ever before.

Accessibility, impact

With the launch of this product, Dr. Kyeremateng said, Ghanaians in every region, district, and community will be able to access homeopathic medicine with the same ease as they do herbal and conventional drugs. Clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies are encouraged to contact C4C Homeopathic Pharmaceuticals for wholesale and retail partnerships.

He added that the new venture was expected to create significant employment opportunities, predicting that over one million Ghanaian youth could be trained and employed in homeopathic pharmacy and medical homeopathy over the next 22 years.

“Proper training is key. A well-trained homeopathic pharmacist or medical homeopath will be a valuable asset to any healthcare institution, capable of providing safe and effective treatment across a broad range of health conditions,” he stressed.

Future outlook

Dr. Kyeremateng further called on all and sundry to embrace homeopathy as a viable, science-based medical system. He announced that the C4C Homeopathic Medical College would soon launch training programmes, including a six-month OTC Assistant course and longer-term medical homeopathy programmes spanning two to six years.

“This initiative will not only enhance healthcare delivery but also position Ghana as a leader in homeopathic medicine in Africa,” he stated. “We invite all stakeholders—lawmakers, regulators, health professionals, and the public—to join us on this transformative journey.”