In an attempt to provide easy, accessible and affordable medicines to the Ghanaian people, suppliers of homeopathic pharmaceutical products, C4C have introduced 18 various homeopathic medications registered and approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) into the Ghanaian market.

Homeopathic medicine is an alternative organic form of healthcare that involves making use of the body’s natural defenses along with utilizing plants and other naturally occurring elements to prevent and sometimes heal a health condition.

Experts say one of the underlying concepts of homeopathic medicine is that making use of carefully measured doses of various natural elements will provide relief from a number of ailments by helping to stimulate natural defenses. The body’s immune system generates antibodies in response to the medicine that attacks the bacteria or virus which causes the health issue, curing the condition without the need for medications that could cause a range of undesirable side effects.

The Registrar of traditional medicine council at the Ministry of Health, Torgbui Fia Yaka IV asserted that homeopathic products are more safer and with no side effect as compared to pharmaceutical product but advised that homeopathic medicines just like any other medicines should only by purchase after it has been prescribed for use by a Doctor or a pharmacist.

“I will encourage all alternative medical practitioners, such as the homeopathic practitioners to ensure that any products that will be used by Ghanaians are properly certified by the Food and Drugs Authority”. Torgbi Yaka advised

He added that it is a criminal offense to sell medical products that are not approved by the appropriate authorities.

“The traditional medicine council will soon come after those selling alternative medical products that are unapproved”.

He advised Ghanaians against jumping onto the products but seek professional advice before use.

The president of C4C group of companies, the importers of the homeopathic medical products, Dr. Michael Kyeremateng said C4C homeopathic pharmaceuticals is the first of its kind in the medical homeopathy healthcare delivery in the country.

“We want to establish between C4C homeopathic pharmaceuticals, C4C homeopathic hospitals and the C4C homeopathic medical college access to quality and standardized homeopathic healthcare by the introduction of 18 various homeopathic medications as registered by the FDA to the Ghanaian people”.

The homeopathic medical products ranges from menstrual pains; kidney and liver, cardiovascular, sexual enhancement, cholesterol management among others

The C4C is also encouraging Ghanaians to register onto their family loyalty card which gives card holders free access to the homeopathic products and medical care. Members only have to renew their cards monthly at a fee.