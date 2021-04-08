C4C Homeopathic Hospital in Ghana has been chosen as one of the prominent representative of regional healthcare at the Achievements Forum, 2021.

The Europe Business Assembly has nominated the Hospital for the prestigious international award in the healthcare sphere ‘Best hospital’. This is in recognition of its excellent reputation, safe and effective treatment methods, highly professional medical staff and modern equipment.

According to a statement issued by the Europe Business Assembly, Award-winning healthcare providers will receive via special courier delivery an impressive trophy made of precious metals as the ultimate sign of excellence of medical services and impeccable reputation and license to use UK registered award brand for PR and marketing purposes.

The presentation which will be done online will be held on June 25, 2021 in the framework of Achievements Forum 2021 on the specially created modern online platform.

“The platform is dedicated to the promotion of Achievements forum participants and associates, exchange of the best practices, presentation of innovative business projects and search for partners and clients,” it stated.

As the award recipient, C4C Homeopathic Hospital is permitted to address the online forum participants with welcome message or give an interview about its achievements and success secrets at the presentation session ‘Medicine and Healthcare’.

The forum and awards presentation will be streamed online on the official Facebook page and YouTube channel of EBA.

The organizing committee of Achievements Forum, 2021, also expressed its deepest respect to the President of C4C Homeopathic Hospital, Dr. Michael Kyeremateng and his team.

Source: SUPREME Newspaper