CAA Regional II Championship Concludes, No Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification

The CAA Region II Championship held in Accra concluded successfully, with athletes from various countries showcasing impressive performances.

Despite the spirited efforts of the host nation, Ghana, to secure qualification slots for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, no such slots were secured.

The championship saw athletes from other countries providing stiff competition, leading to some exciting contests. Many athletes expressed their desire to qualify for Paris 2024 and appealed to the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) to support them in participating in other qualification meets.

Ghanaian athletes performed admirably, with notable achievements such as Bridget Annan winning the 400m race, David Nakousi achieving a career milestone by winning the men’s 1500m, and Kennedy Ocansey clinching victory in the men’s high jump.

Gariba Sakat stood out by winning the women’s 5,000m in impressive fashion, setting a new personal best with a time of 16:31.78.

Mary Boakye unexpectedly won the women’s 200m gold, despite not being specifically prepared for the race.

Ghana also claimed victory in the men’s 4x400m relay and secured a bronze medal in the mixed 4x400m relay event.

Athletes from Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Nigeria also had outstanding performances, adding to the overall success and celebratory atmosphere of the championship.