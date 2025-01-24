Cabic Fight Night Returns to Idrowhyt Events Center with Top Ghanaian Boxers

Boxing action will make a thrilling return to the Idrowhyt Events Center in Dansoman, Accra, on January 31, 2025, with the much-anticipated Cabic Fight Night.

The event will showcase some of Ghana’s top boxing talent, including 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Samuel ‘Ring Warrior’ Takyi, African Games 2023 bronze medalist Abubakar Kamoko, and WBO Africa and National Heavyweight Champion Osumanu Haruna, among others.

Other notable boxers on the card include Emmanuel Mankattah, Michael Darku, Kofi Dana, Emmanuel Quaye, and Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey aka Theo Lopez, who also represented Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games qualifying series. These fighters, along with several African Games medalists, will feature in what promises to be an exciting night of boxing action.

Ticket prices for the event range from 50 GHC to 200 GHC, offering an opportunity for boxing fans to witness top-tier local boxing at an accessible price.

In an exclusive interview with Promotions Manager of Cabic Promotions, Mr. Gideon Oyiadzo, also known as Jingles, he emphasized the importance of hosting frequent boxing events to keep fighters active and ready for any challenge. “Ghana Boxing needs more bouts to stay competitive and keep our boxers in top form. The essence of Cabic Fight Nights is to give boxers the chance to perform and prove themselves for bigger opportunities, including international fights,” said Jingles.

He also praised the recent Boxing Ghana Awards for their motivational impact on the boxing community, noting that it will inspire many to work harder in hopes of being recognized and rewarded.

Jingles further appealed for more sponsors to support the sport, underscoring that greater investment is essential for the growth of boxing in Ghana and the development of its fighters. With the return of Cabic Fight Night, boxing fans in Accra can look forward to an exciting event and a boost to the local boxing scene.