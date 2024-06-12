Cabic Fight Night Returns with Exciting Bouts at Idrowhyt Events Centre

Cabic Promotions, the once Sports Writers of Ghana Association (SWAG) Promoters of the year, are set to make a thrilling comeback with a boxing extravaganza at the Idrowhyt Events Centre in Dansoman, Accra, on Friday, June 14, 2024.

The event features a lineup of gripping matches, including Emmanuel Quaye versus Aminu Quarshie in an eight-round Welterweight (150lbs) bout.

Emmanuel Mankatah will take on Daniel Tetteh in a Super Featherweight (133lbs) clash, while Kofi Dana squares off against Dzivor Godsway in a Super Lightweight (143lbs) contest.

In the Middleweight (163lbs) category, Michael Darko faces Raymond Ansah, and Mohammed Fuseini meets Kamarudeen Boyefio in a Bantamweight (121lbs) matchup. Daniel Lartey will battle Bernard Ayyittey Tagoe in a Super Welterweight (157lbs) fight.

Joshua Quartey is set to face Ayittey Okainjah in another Middleweight (163lbs) showdown, and Gideon Nortey will go head-to-head with Augustus Buckle in a Super Lightweight (143lbs) bout.

Habib Kehinde Giwa is scheduled to fight Fuseini Ahmed in a Welterweight (157lbs) contest, while Dalvin Azumah Nelson, son of the professor, is set to take on Billy Quaye in a Super Featherweight (133lbs) challenge.

Jingles, the General Marketing Manager of Cabic, expressed their commitment to hosting boxing events every three months at the Idrowhyt Events Centre and encouraged boxing enthusiasts in Accra West to join them for an exciting evening.