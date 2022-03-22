Cabic Promotions Attract Media Support For 2022 Big Fight Nights

Mr. Ivan Bruce Cudjoe has commended the media for their wonderful support involving Cabic Promotions.

Mr. Bruce Cudjoe who is CEO of Cabic Promotions and Travel Matters as well as Idrowhyt Events Centre said the sports journalists have been instrumental in promoting their bouts, despite the fact that they are yet to see a major corporate body that would be interested in partnering them to bring more exciting boxing bouts to Ghanaians.

He hailed the Multimedia Ghana for supporting the Cabic Promotions Big Fight Night 2022.

According to him, four Big Fight Nights would be organized every quarter at the Idrowhyt Events Centre at Akukorfoto, Dansoman, and it is going to feature title fights for the nation’s best boxers.

Mr. Ellis Quaye, a director of Cabic Promotions said they are putting icing on Ghana boxing and would certainly produce a new world champion.

The first of this year’s edition comes up on Saturday, March 26, and would see former WBO African Champion relaunching his career against Hamisi Maya of Tanzania.

Current WBO Africa Lightweight Champion, Sherrif Quaye, Royal Boxing Organisation (RBO) Lightflyweight Champion Joseph Akai Nettey, National Heavyweight Champion Osmanu Haruna aka ‘Saabo’ and other exciting boxers are on the bill.

The Multimedia Group founded in 1995 is the largest independent commercial media and entertainment company in Ghana..They employ about 700 people across its 6 radio brands, 3 online assets and Ghana’s first free multi channel television brand in over 25 years of operation.

The Multimedia Group has been a major spur for the growth in the sports industry.

Other media partners supporting Cabic Promotions are TV Africa, Angel TV, Kasapa FM, Metro TV, Oman FM, African Sports, Med TV, KBox TV, Daily Guide, Atinka TV, Asempa, Happy FM, Boxing Ghana, Dornu’s Corner and ITV.

By Sammy Heywood Okine