Cabic Promotions Big Fight Night At Ideowhyt Events Center On October 9

Award winning promoters, Cabic Promotions will stage the Big Fight Night involving Emmanuel Quaye and Boateng Agyeman for the National Middleweight Championship at The Ideowhyt events center at Akuko Foto, Dansoman on Saturday, October 9th 2021.

The bill will feature exciting boxers like Felix Nunoo, Emmanuel Quartey, Kpakpo Allotey, Lesko Sossiya Eric Awogah and others who will weigh on Friday.

President of Cabic Promotions, Mr. Ivan Bruce Cudjoe said at the media briefing to usher in the bill that they are in the game for business and encouraged corporate Ghana to support boxing.

He also called on the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to display all vacant titles, and allow boxers to challenge themselves for the public to know the best boxers in the nation.

The GBA President, Mr. Abram Neequaye has also promised to sanction good bouts, as he wants clean and exciting bouts.

Emmanuel Quaye, the new face of Cabic Promotions has promised to give off his best as he has learnt new skills under coach Ofori Asare.

He told Yours Truly, he can not let the fine opportunity to become a national champion slip by.

Marketing manager of Cabic Promotions, Jingles said they are adding value to boxing in Ghana, and guests will have much to appreciate at the event.

He said the next event at Ideowhyt Events Center will be very entertaining and invited companies and friends to buy tables to wine and dine as they watch classic boxing.

Gate fee are from 30ghc, 50ghc, 100ghc to 200ghc for the regular to VIP and VVIP ring side respectively.