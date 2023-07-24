Cabic Promotions optimistic for Allotey’s redemption after knockout loss

Patrick Allotey is now 42-5, 32 Kos after he failed to end the first of the ten rounds schedule against World Boxing Council #3 Ranked Super Welterweight Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (22-1, 22 KOs), of Vinitza, Ukraine.

Allotey aka Darling Boy Arrow was the challenger for the WBC Continental Americas Championship last Saturday, July 22, at the lovely Chumash Casino Resort, but he could not march the swift punch power of the title holder, and had to retire very early. He fell down and was counted out by the referee.

Allotey is managed by Cabic Promotions. The management were not enthused with his performance as they felt it was a chance for him to prove himself and win the title. This is the second time he has missed a title.

“It’s disappointing that he lost in round but it happens in boxing. We wish him well in his future endeavours. This one too shall pass and the darling boy arrow will bounce back stronger and better” said Jingles who is Events and Marketing Manager at Cabic Management and Promotions as well as the Idrowhyte Events Center.