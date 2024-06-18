Cabic Promotions Thanks Boxers and Fans for Successful Event

Cabic Promotions Expresses Gratitude to Boxers and Fans

Cabic Promotions has extended heartfelt thanks to all stakeholders for the successful execution of their maiden 2024 event, held last Friday at the Idrowhyt Events Center in Accra.

Marketing Manager Mr. Jingles remarked, “Despite the odds, we commenced the fights before the rains had fully stopped, with the support of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), and it was a complete success. Every fight pairing was honored, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who came out to support and celebrate boxing.”

He added, “Special thanks to all the coaches, boxers, promoters, and managers who participated. Cabic Promotions looks forward to our next event on September 6, 2024. We also extend our gratitude to the media for their coverage and support. God bless you all.”

In related news, the new ultra-modern Graystone Gym has opened inside the Idrowhyt Events Centre at Dansoman, Accra.