Cable thief dies in Aflao after sustaining severe burns

A man who attempted to steal electricity cables at the Bulk Supply Point at Aflao on Wednesday dawn and got himself electrocuted with severe burns has died at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital.

Eric Folikoe, 32, met his predicament near the Diamond Cement Road at Aflao, and was sighted by residents around 0500 hours and assisted to the hospital.

Mr Benjamin Antwi, the Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta/Oti, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency said it occurred at about 0500 hours on Wednesday

He said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect tampered with the Incomer cable with the aim of cutting it.

“Unfortunately for him, he got electrocuted. This caused disruptions in power supply to thousands of residents who depend on the BSP for electricity.”

The entire supply enclave of the BSP went off because of this theft attempt. They were Denu, Aflao, Dzodze, parts of Keta, parts of Akatsi, Dzodze, Adina, Agbozume, Nogokpo and Ave Towns.

After hours of repair work, power was restored to the affected communities at about 1000 hours.

Madam Epiphania Kubuafo, in charge of accident and emergency unit of KSMH, said the deceased was brought in with about 95 per cent burns at about 0745 hours.

She said the deceased was brought in by the Police and some ECG officials but initial assessment of him demanded an immediate transfer to the Korle Bu Teaching, but there was no family member.

She said the deceased was being stabilized but died around 1415 hours.