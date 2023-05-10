Cable thief gets 10 years

The Asokwa Circuit Court has sentenced a 28-year-old driver to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing cables valued GHC27,932.00.

Kofi Oduro admitted stealing the quantity of wires from Mr Ebenezer Donkor, the complainant’s house.

In passing sentence, Mr Fred Obikyere, acknowledged the rampant thefts of cables, particularly, from uncompleted building in Jachie and its surrounding communities.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Ofori said the convict was also a driver and resident of Ebropong-Esaase whilst Oduro resided at Jachie.

He said on May 05, 2023, at about 0900 hours, the complainant visited his newly built house at Jachie and detected that someone had broken into it and stolen all the cables used in wiring the house valued GHC27,932.00.

ASP Ofori said the complainant made a formal complaint to the Police and a witness in the case, one Cosmos Manu, informed the complainant that he saw Oduro, the convict one evening leaving the said house with some of the stolen wires in his hand.

The Court heard that the witness, then subjected the convict to interrogation and sensing danger, he took to his heels and left the stolen wires he was holding on the ground but absconded with the ones in his bag.

The prosecution said the witness led the police to Oduro’s house and he was arrested.

It said the convict admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and after investigation, he was charged with the offence and put before court.