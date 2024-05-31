Cabo Verde Hosts Cocktail Reception to Celebrate ECOWAS’ 49th Anniversary

In celebration of the 49th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Office of the Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Cabo Verde hosted a cocktail reception in Praia.

The event gathered a diverse group of attendees, including government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, parliamentarians from ECOWAS and Cabo Verde, university professors, and various dignitaries. This celebration highlighted nearly five decades of ECOWAS’ efforts in regional integration and development.

Key Remarks and Highlights:

Dr. Samuel Lamptey , the Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission to Cabo Verde, delivered a keynote address, spotlighting the significant milestones ECOWAS has achieved in fostering economic integration across West Africa. He remarked, “Over the past 49 years, ECOWAS has made remarkable strides in uniting our member states through economic cooperation and collaborative development initiatives.”

, the Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission to Cabo Verde, delivered a keynote address, spotlighting the significant milestones ECOWAS has achieved in fostering economic integration across West Africa. He remarked, “Over the past 49 years, ECOWAS has made remarkable strides in uniting our member states through economic cooperation and collaborative development initiatives.” Dr. Jorge Santos, Minister of Communities of the Government of Cabo Verde, also spoke at the event. He commended ECOWAS for its continuous efforts toward regional development and emphasized the strong partnership between Cabo Verde and the Commission. “The engagement of ECOWAS in our region has been instrumental in driving sustainable development,” Dr. Santos stated, reiterating the government’s commitment to advancing this collaboration for the prosperity of West African communities.

Event Significance:

The reception provided a platform for attendees to reflect on the achievements of ECOWAS and discuss future initiatives aimed at enhancing regional cooperation. The event underscored the shared commitment of ECOWAS and the Government of Cabo Verde to promoting economic growth, stability, and integration within West Africa.

This celebration highlighted the importance of ongoing collaborative efforts between the ECOWAS Commission and Cabo Verde. It showcased their dedication to fostering sustainable development and regional unity, ensuring that the progress made over the past 49 years continues to benefit the people of West Africa.