Cabo Verde Reinforces Commitment to ECOWAS During Diplomatic Visit

Cabo Verde has reaffirmed its commitment to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) by transferring its Community Levy to the regional organization, a crucial step towards resolving ongoing financial obligations.

This was one of the key announcements made by the Cabo Verde Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, H.E. Belarmino Monteiro Silva, during a courtesy visit to Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The meeting was held with the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray.

In addition to the payment of the Community Levy, Ambassador Monteiro Silva briefed Dr. Touray on the current state of Cabo Verde’s economy, highlighting the peaceful conduct of the country’s 2024 municipal elections. He also provided insights into the upcoming legislative and presidential elections scheduled for 2026.

During their discussions, the two diplomats addressed several key initiatives, including the imminent launch of the ECOWAS Early Warning Centre in Praia, Cabo Verde’s capital. Monteiro Silva also drew attention to the recent introduction of the Praia-Dakar-Banjul maritime link, which aims to promote trade among these three West African capitals during an experimental six-month period.

The conversation also touched upon the security challenges in the region, with the Cabo Verdean ambassador strongly condemning the recent acts of terrorism in Nigeria and Benin. He praised the efforts of Dr. Touray in advancing the goals of ECOWAS, noting that despite regional challenges, collaborative efforts remain essential for progress.

Dr. Touray, in turn, expressed his appreciation for Cabo Verde’s contributions to ECOWAS, commending the successful and peaceful municipal elections in Cabo Verde. He extended congratulations to the people and government of Cabo Verde for their political maturity in ensuring a smooth electoral process. He reiterated ECOWAS’ full support for the country’s forthcoming legislative and presidential elections in 2026.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission also expressed satisfaction with the arrangements for the ECOWAS Early Warning Centre in Praia and commended Cabo Verde for meeting its financial obligations through the payment of the Community Levy.

As discussions wrapped up, Dr. Touray emphasized the importance of regional solidarity in addressing the security challenges faced by the region. “Alone, we are vulnerable, but together, we have huge advantages,” he said, reaffirming the collective strength of ECOWAS in achieving regional stability and development.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Touray’s senior officials, including Abdou Kolley, the Director of Cabinet, and Jérôme Boa, the Director of External Relations at the ECOWAS Commission.