Cabo Verde Reiterates ‘Steadfast Support’ for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity & Sovereignty Over Entire Territory, Including Moroccan Sahara

Cabo Verde’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Regional Integration, José Filomeno de Carvalho Dias Monteiro, reiterated, on Tuesday in Rabat, his country’s steadfast position in support of Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over its entire territory, including the Sahara region.

Speaking at a press briefing following his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, Dias Monteiro also reaffirmed his country’s full support for the autonomy plan presented by the Kingdom in 2007, considering it the only credible and realistic solution to resolve this regional dispute.

Dias Monteiro also praised the United Nations’ efforts as the exclusive framework to reach a realistic, practical, and lasting solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

The Cabo Verdean position, as reaffirmed by Dias Monteiro, aligns with the international momentum driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in favor of the autonomy plan and the Kingdom’s sovereignty over its Sahara.

For his part, Bourita thanked Dias Monteiro for the steadfast and firm support of the brotherly country for Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara and praised the opening of a Cabo Verdean Consulate General in Dakhla in August 2022.