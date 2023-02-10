CAC Championship Day 2: Algeria bags six Medals

Algeria won three gold, one silver and two bronze medals in day-two of the ongoing 2023 Confederation of African Cycling (CAC) Road and Paracycling Championship in the Individual Time Trial (ITT) division.

Team Algerian overpowered all the nineteen countries in the Women’s U-23 division, Women’s Division and Men’s Junior division to bag six medals.

In the Women’s U-23 ITT division, Algerian Nesrine Houili came first followed by Rwandan Ingabire Diane and Moroccan Chakir Raja placing third.

In the Women’s Junior ITT category, Algerians Bousbaba Sihem and Malek Mechab won gold and silver medals, while Ethiopian Disasa Keno won bronze medal.

In the Women’s Elite ITT category, Mauritius Halbwachs Aurelie Marie and Le Court De Billot Kimberley won gold and bronze medals, where Rwandan Ingabire Diane won silver medal.

In the Men’s U-23 ITT division, Ethiopian won gold medal Rogora Kiya where Eritrean Arefayne Aklilu had silver and Algerian Hamza Amari had third position.

In the Elite ITT category, Charles Kagimu from Uganda had first position followed by Mugisha Moise from Rwanda and Eritrean Mulueberah Henok had third position.

In the Men’s junior division Algeria’s Djaoued Nhari and Nasrala Essemiani won first and third placed where Ugandan Lawerence Lorot came second respectively.

The 19th CAC Road and Paracycling started on February 8 and would end on February 17, 2023, in Olebu-Ablekuma Accra, Ghana.