The youth wing of the Christ Apostolic Church of Ghana, has called on the leadership of the church to take immediate steps to retrieve all assets in the hands of the breakaway Christ Apostolic Church International.

The youth want the leadership of CAC Ghana to first take over the land and premises of the church at Osu in Accra and the Bantama branches, which were currently being occupied by the CAC International, since a high court in Kumasi had already ruled to that effect on April 12, 2017.

These were contained in a petition presented by the leadership of the youth wing to the Chairman of the CAC Ghana, Apostle Abraham Amoh and other leaders of the church in Kumasi on Sunday.

The petition which was jointly signed by Deacons George Ameyaw and Solomon Okyere, Chairman and Secretary of the youth wing respectively, stressed the need for the leadership of CAC Ghana to begin to engage CAC International on the road map towards handing over of all CAC Ghana’s assets in their possession back within the next two months.

The youth explained that the Kumasi high court had already ruled that CAC Ghana was an autonomous body separate from CAC International so they had no right to call for the dissolution of CAC Ghana.

This according to them means that all properties taken over by CAC International should be reverted to the CAC Ghana.

The misunderstanding between the leadership of the two churches date back to 1989 and in 2012, some leaders of the CAC International led by Apostle Stephen Ntow Amoani and Apostle Emmanuel Osei Kwabena Donkor filed a court suit of contempt against Apostle Abraham Amoh, and 13 others who are members of CAC Ghana.

The litigants were seeking an interpretation from the courts over who owes which right after some leaders in the then CAC Ghana left the church to form CAC International, a couple of years ago.

Although the suit was filed by CAC International, the court ruled in favour of CAC Ghana, making it adequately clear that CAC International had no right to take over any property of CAC Ghana.

The youth of CAC Ghana is therefore calling on their leadership to take over the properties at Osu and Bantama, which had been occupied by CAC International over the years that the case was in court.

According to them, they would go all out to support the leadership to retrieve all properties of the church and urged the leadership of the two churches to find an amicable solution in the interest of peace.