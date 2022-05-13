CACI, Cape Coast Central to launch Christ Ladies Ministry

The Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), Cape Coast Central is set to launch the Christ Ladies Ministry with the call on them to proactively take incharge of Church activities.

That would help the church in the quest to making disciples of all Nations and also fulfill their Mission’s on earth.

Mrs Joycelyn Amponsah, the Secretary of Christ Ladies made this remarks at the opening of the week-long celebration in Cape Coast.

The celebration is on the theme; Making Disciples of All Nations; The Role of Christ Ladies”.

She said the church needed the young generation to be up doing to help improve the work of God as the older ones have done their part in the olden days.

” Our fathers have fought the battle, and its our turn as christ ladies to take over now” she added .

She said the generation unborn looked up onto the youth therefore it was imperative for all to collaborate and join the ministry to go on with the good work to help build the Lords church.

Mrs Amponsah encouraged all Ladies in the church to be proactive, committed and supportive in the church to help motivate the growing generation to take up the mantle and move the church forward.

Mrs Comfort Biney, the Area Mother of the Assembly delivering on the Overview of the attitude of a christ lady in the church charged the young ladies to make positive impact in the church.

She urged them to get themselves involved in activities of the church as they were the role models of the younger generation.

Mrs Biney told the ladies to invest in the work of God, leave a legacy in the church to be remembered on when they are no more.

She encouraged them to leave exemplary lives like the women in the bible who fought for their families, relatives and friends like Esther, Lydia and among others.