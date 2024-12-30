Cadman Mills Vows to Oppose Any Attempt to Amend Ghana’s Presidential Term Limits

Cadman Mills, the younger brother of the late former President John Evans Atta-Mills, has made it clear that he will strongly oppose any efforts by the incoming John Dramani Mahama administration to amend the two-term limit on presidential tenure established by the 1992 Ghanaian Constitution.

In a post on his X handle on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Mills expressed his astonishment at the premature discussions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding a constitutional amendment that would allow Mahama to seek a third term in office. These talks have arisen even before Mahama assumes office on January 7, 2025.

“It beats my imagination that before President Mahama has even served a single day in office, there are already calls to amend the constitution to allow him to seek a third term,” Cadman Mills wrote. He further questioned why such discussions are happening in Ghana, given the lessons other nations have learned from similar attempts to extend presidential terms. Mills unequivocally declared his opposition to tampering with term limits, asserting that he stands “vigorously opposed” to any changes that would allow a president to serve beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms.

In his post, Mills also voiced concerns about emerging sycophantic behaviour within the NDC, with certain individuals seemingly eager to secure positions in Mahama’s upcoming government by excessively flattering the incoming president and his family. Mills highlighted suggestions that Mahama’s son, Sharaf Mahama, be appointed Minister of Sports, citing his personal interest in boxing. He dismissed such calls, emphasizing that Ghanaians deserve more than appointments based on family connections or sycophantic gestures.

Mills reminded the NDC that the public expects tangible improvements from the new administration, noting that Mahama’s first term in office was a key factor in the party’s electoral defeat in the subsequent 2016 elections. He expressed hope that this new administration would be “better” than its previous iteration, but warned that such improvements are not guaranteed.

Mills also raised concerns over a recent incident involving Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) and E & P, a company in which Mahama’s brother holds significant shares. In his post, Mills questioned the timing and motivation behind UMB’s apology for not reporting to credit bureaus that E & P’s debt had been settled. He pointed out that once a debt is reported, regular updates are made to reflect the outstanding balance, and that once a debt is fully paid, no special notifications are necessary. Mills asked why the bank chose to make this apology now and what the underlying implications might be.

Cadman Mills’ strong stance against any constitutional changes, as well as his concerns about sycophancy and political favours, reflect growing anxieties within some quarters of Ghana’s political landscape as the country prepares for the transition of power. His public statements underscore the importance of upholding constitutional principles and maintaining accountability in governance.