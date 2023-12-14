CAF Awards 2023: Osimhen and Oshoala Shines in Marrakech

By
News Desk
-
0
Caf Award Winners
Caf Award Winners

Asisat Oshoala extends a record sixth CAF African Women’s Player of the Year Award

Osimhen wins first CAF African Player of the Year award in the men’s category

Morocco and Nigeria win National Team of the Year awards

Ellis extends her lead and joined by Regragui as Coach of the Year

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala won the biggest individual awards at the CAF Awards 2023 in the Moroccan city of Marrakech on Monday night, 11 December 2023.

Osimhen, the Nigerian striker who made headlines in Italy and also for his contribution in the Super Eagles jersey, won the CAF African Player of the Year for the first time while his compatriot, Oshoala won her record sixth CAF African Women’s Player of the Year.

Osimhen’s remarkable journey saw him fend off stiff competition from Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi and Egyptian striker Mohammed Salah.

Nigerian icon Oshoala secured the CAF Women’s Player of the Year for a record sixth time. The attacker’s dominance continued as she inspired Barcelona to Champions League glory, finishing as the club’s top scorer with 27 goals across all competitions.

Morocco’s Walid Regragui was crowned CAF’s Best Coach of the Year in the Men’s category – recognised for guiding the Atlas Lions to a historic World Cup semi-final run in Qatar.

South Africa’s Desiree Ellis secured the Best Coach award in the women’s category for her outstanding work with Banyana Banyana. This was Ellis’ record fourth award in this category, which she has won consistently since 2018.

In CAF InterClub, South Africa and Al Ahly’s Percy Tau won the CAF InterClub Player of the Year.

Senegal’s Lamine Camara, the 19-year-old FC Metz forward, clinched the CAF Young Player of the Year award, marking his meteoric rise in African football.

Moroccan prodigy Nesryne El Chad won the inaugural CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

Morocco won the Men’s National Team award following their performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, while Nigeria won the Women’s National Team of the Year award.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly clinched the Male Club of the Year award, with the women’s award going to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

South Africa dominated the continent’s Best XI players in the Women Category while two members of Morocco’s World Cup semi-final team were included in the male version.

The ultimate winners in each category were decided through a voting process involving a panel comprising CAF Technical Committee, Head Coaches, National Team captains and media professionals.

Full List of Award Winners:

Player of the Year (Men): Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)

Player of the Year (Women): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Coach of the Year (Men): Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women): Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Young Player of the Year (Men): Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)

Young Player of the Year (Women): Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

National Team of the Year (Men): Morocco

National Team of the Year (Women): Nigeria

Club of the Year (Men): Al Ahly (Egypt)

Club of the Year (Women): Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Men’s Africa XI (As compiled by FIFPRO Africa)

LINE             NAME               CLUB                                       NATIONALITY

Goalkeeper   André Onana        Internazionale / Manchester United  Cameroon

Defender    Achraf Hakimi       Paris Saint-Germain                           Morocco

Defender    Chancel Mbemba   Olympique Marseille                       DR Congo

Defender    Kalidou Koulibaly   Chelsea / Al-Hilal                            Senegal

Midfielder   André-Frank Zambo Anguissa    Napoli                       Cameroon

Midfielder   Mohammed Kudus  AFC Ajax / West Ham United        Ghana

Midfielder   Sofyan Amrabat    Fiorentina / Manchester United        Morocco

Midfielder Thomas Partey        Arsenal                                              Ghana

Forward     Mohamed Salah     Liverpool                                            Egypt

Forward   Sadio Mané       Bayern Munich / Al-Nassr                       Senegal

Forward   Victor Osimhen         Napoli                                              Nigeria

Women’s Africa XI: (As compiled by FIFPRO Africa)

LINE  NAME  CLUB   NATIONALITY

Goalkeeper  Andile Dlamini    Mamelodi Sundowns                     South Africa

Defender Bambani Mbane       Mamelodi Sundowns                     South Africa

Defender  Lebohang Ramalepe  FC Dinamo Minsk                       South Africa

Defender  Michielle Aloize          Houston Dash                                Nigeria

Defender  Osinachi Ohale        Deportivo Alavés Gloriosas              Nigeria

Midfielder  Fatima Tagnaout         ASFAR                                       Morocco

 

Midfielder  Linda Matlhalo     Glasgow City                                South Africa

Midfielder  Refiloe Jane               Sassuolo                                   South Africa

Forward  Asisat Oshoala             Barcelona                                     Nigeria

Forward  Barbra Banda             Shanghai Shengli                           Zambia

Forward  Tabitha Chawinga   Jianghan University / Paris Saint-Germain  Malawi

  • cafonline.com
Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here