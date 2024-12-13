CAF Awards 2024: Final Nominees Revealed Ahead of Ceremony in Morocco

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced the final nominees for the 2024 CAF Awards, set to take place on December 16, 2024, at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco.

The awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of African footballers, coaches, and teams during the past year.

The night’s marquee award, the Men’s Player of the Year, will feature five nominees battling for the prestigious honor. Among the contenders are Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra (Brighton), Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), South Africa’s only goalkeeper nominee Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), and Nigeria’s dynamic winger Ademola Lookman (Atalanta). These players are vying to succeed Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen as the next Men’s Player of the Year.

In the Women’s Player of the Year category, Zambia’s Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride), Morocco’s Sanaa Mssoudy (AS FAR), and Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC) are the top contenders, with one set to become the 11th different winner of the prestigious award.

The Coach of the Year category sees three finalists: Emerse Fae (Côte d’Ivoire), Sebastien Desabre (DR Congo), and Hugo Broos (South Africa). In the women’s coaching realm, Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe), Ahmed Ramadan (FC Masar), Mohamed Amine Alioua (ASFAR), and Thinasonke Mbuli (UWC) are the four top contenders for the Women’s Coach of the Year title.

The Inter-Club Player of the Year awards also feature strong contenders. In the women’s category, Lacho Flora Marta (TP Mazembe), Doha El Madani (ASFAR), and Sanaa Mssoudy (ASFAR) are in the running, while Ahmed Zizo (Zamalek), Hussein El Shahat (Al Ahly), and Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns) compete in the men’s category.

In the goalkeeper category, Andre Onana (Cameroon / Manchester United), Yahia Fofana (Ivory Coast / SCO Angers), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns) are the top nominees for Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year. For the women’s category, Khadija Er-Rmichi (ASFAR/Morocco), Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC/Nigeria), and Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies/South Africa) are the front-runners.

The CAF Men’s National Team of the Year nominees include reigning African champions Ivory Coast, 2024 AFCON finalists Nigeria, and South Africa. The CAF Women’s National Team of the Year award will see fierce competition between Nigeria’s Super Falcons, South Africa, and Morocco.

In the Young Player categories, Lamine Camara (AS Monaco/Senegal) faces stiff competition from Karim Konate (RB Salzburg/Ivory Coast) and Oumar Diakite (Stade Reims/Ivory Coast) for the Men’s Young Player of the Year. In the Women’s Young Player of the Year category, Habiba Sabry (Masar/Egypt), Doha Madani (ASFAR/Morocco), and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (Rivers Angels/Nigeria) are all vying for the title.

The Men’s Club of the Year nominees are Egypt’s Al Ahly, Zamalek, and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, while TP Mazembe (DR Congo), ASFAR (Morocco), and Edo Queens (Nigeria) are the final nominees for the Women’s Club of the Year.

As the ceremony draws closer, all eyes will be on the nominees as African football celebrates its best and brightest talents.