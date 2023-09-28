CAF awards AFCON 2025 to Morocco

The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) has awarded the Africa Cup of Nations (“AFCON”) 2025 to Morocco and the AFCON 2027 to Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

In awarding the AFCON 2025 and the AFCON 2027, CAF took into account the extensive Reports of the Independent Assessment Committees which visited and assessed the Bidding Countries.

The Independent Assessment Committee for AFCON 2025 was Roland Berger and PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”) was the Independent Assessment Committee for AFCON 2027.

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “The CAF Executive Committee (“EXCO”) was impressed by the quality of the presentations by the Bidding Countries and the Reports of Roland Berger and PWC. We want to congratulate Morocco and Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda and we are confident that they will fulfil the very high standards that we have set for hosting a successful and world-class AFCON Competition. I am also pleased that our commitment to enable each of the 6 CAF Zonal Unions to host the AFCON Competition is being implemented by the AFCON 2027 being awarded to Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda which are part of the CECAFA Zone. This Zone last hosted the AFCON Competition in 1976 when it was awarded to Ethiopia.”

The CAF Secretariat led by Mr Véron Mosengo-Omba will be visiting Morocco and Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to discuss and ensure that the commitments and undertakings that were made by the AFCON hosting Countries are being adhered to.

Source : CAF | Communication Department