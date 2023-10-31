CAF calls for the closure of Cape Coast Sports Stadium due to poor state

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ordered for the closure of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for renovation following its poor state.

According to the body, the stadium did not meet its standard to host any international competition after an inspection team submitted a report ahead of Medeama SC’s bid to use the venue as home grounds for its CAF Champions League group stage fixture.

A statement released by the football body said, “Based on the inspection report, we regret to inform you that the stadium does not meet the set CAF stadium minimum requirements to host CAF Senior international matches”.

It noted that the stadium was prohibited to use the venue for any inter-club or CAF and FIFA men’s senior national team’s competition as a result of its dangerous nature.

CAF further urged Medeama SC to present a different venue to serve as home grounds for its group stage clash.

It entreated companies with experience in modern technology football stadiums to provide assistance to help upgrade the venue.

The last time the stadium hosted a competitive fixture was on September 17, 2023 when Medeama defeated Guinea’s Horoya FC 3-1.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium now serves as the only option for the tarkwa-based side.