CAF Challenges Copyright Ruling in Favour of Ghanaian Artist Kobby Spiky

he Confederation of African Football (CAF) has lodged an appeal against a Ghanaian court’s decision ordering it to pay $250,000 in damages to Accra-based music producer Kobby Spiky Nkrumah for copyright violations.

The ruling, issued by the Commercial Court in Accra on 17 July 2024, found CAF guilty of unlawfully using Nkrumah’s 2018 track “Okomfo Anokye” in promotional content for its 2018 awards ceremony without his permission.

Nkrumah, widely known as Kobby Spiky, has since launched a public crowdfunding initiative to raise funds for legal costs, claiming CAF’s appeal is a tactic to “financially drain” him into abandoning the case. “This isn’t just about compensation—it’s about respect for African creatives,” he said in a social media statement. “CAF wants to drag this fight out, using their deep pockets and legal muscle to exhaust me into giving up.”

The dispute has drawn sharp criticism online, with the hashtag #CAFMustPaySpiky gaining traction across platforms like X and Instagram. Many users have accused CAF of hypocrisy, arguing the body profits from African talent while disregarding artists’ rights. “How can an organization that celebrates African excellence exploit its own creators?” one post read.

CAF has yet to publicly address the backlash but maintains its right to contest the court’s initial verdict. Legal analysts suggest the appeal could prolong the case for months, testing Ghana’s enforcement of intellectual property laws. As preparations for further hearings begin, observers warn the outcome may set a precedent for how continental institutions engage with independent artists.

Nkrumah’s legal team insists the evidence of infringement remains clear, while CAF’s appeal documents argue procedural errors in the trial. With neither side backing down, the case continues to spotlight tensions between institutional power and creative rights in Africa’s cultural economy.