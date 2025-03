CAF Challenges Copyright Ruling in Favour of Ghanaian Artist Kobby Spiky

he Confederation of African Football (CAF) has lodged an appeal against a Ghanaian courtโ€™s decision ordering it to pay $250,000 in damages to Accra-based music producer Kobby Spiky Nkrumah for copyright violations.

The ruling, issued by the Commercial Court in Accra on 17 July 2024, found CAF guilty of unlawfully using Nkrumahโ€™s 2018 track โ€œOkomfo Anokyeโ€ย in promotional content for its 2018 awards ceremony without his permission.

Nkrumah, widely known as Kobby Spiky, has since launched a public crowdfunding initiative to raise funds for legal costs, claiming CAFโ€™s appeal is a tactic to โ€œfinancially drainโ€ him into abandoning the case. โ€œThis isnโ€™t just about compensationโ€”itโ€™s about respect for African creatives,โ€ he said in a social media statement. โ€œCAF wants to drag this fight out, using their deep pockets and legal muscle to exhaust me into giving up.โ€

The dispute has drawn sharp criticism online, with the hashtagย #CAFMustPaySpikyย gaining traction across platforms like X and Instagram. Many users have accused CAF of hypocrisy, arguing the body profits from African talent while disregarding artistsโ€™ rights. โ€œHow can an organization that celebrates African excellence exploit its own creators?โ€ one post read.

CAF has yet to publicly address the backlash but maintains its right to contest the courtโ€™s initial verdict. Legal analysts suggest the appeal could prolong the case for months, testing Ghanaโ€™s enforcement of intellectual property laws. As preparations for further hearings begin, observers warn the outcome may set a precedent for how continental institutions engage with independent artists.

Nkrumahโ€™s legal team insists the evidence of infringement remains clear, while CAFโ€™s appeal documents argue procedural errors in the trial. With neither side backing down, the case continues to spotlight tensions between institutional power and creative rights in Africaโ€™s cultural economy.