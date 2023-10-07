CAF Champions League : Medeama to face tough opponents in Group D 

Premier League Champions, Medeama Sporting Club will face a tougher path in their quest to qualify out of the Group Stages of the CAF Champions League.

The draw was conducted in Cairo, Egypt on October,06,2023.

Caged in Group D, the Tarkwa based side would face Al Ahly FC, CR Belouidad and Young Africans.

Medeama sailed through to the Group Stages following a hard-fought campaign which secured them a 4-3 aggregate win over Guinea’s Horoya AC.

The Mauve and Yellow boys would once again seek to make history, with hopes of booking a slot to the knockout stage, despite the threats posed against them.

The Group Stage clash of the CAF Champions League is scheduled for Friday, November 24, 2023 to March, 2, 2024.