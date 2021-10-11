CAF Champions League: Otogo Castane to handle Hearts vs. Wydad game

Gabonese referee Eric Otogo Castane will officiate the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League encounter between Ghana’s Accra Hearts of Oak and their Moroccan counterparts, Wydad Athletic Club.

The final round of the 2nd leg qualifier is scheduled to be played at King Mohammed V Sports Complex in the Morocco Capital, Casablanca on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 20:00 GMT

The 45-year-old would be assisted by compatriots Uban Ondo Ndong (Assistant|), Felix Abaa Eyaga (Assistance), and Isidore Essono Nze (Fourth Official).

Mohammed Abdatt Bilal from Mauritania would serve as the Match Commissioner while Abdel Hamid

Radwan from Egypt works as Referee Assessor. Hanane Tahiri Jout from Morocco will act as Covid-19