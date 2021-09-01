CAF CL: Malian Referee to officiate Hearts-Kasmar clash

Malian referee Sory Ibrahima Keita will officiate the clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar in the preliminary round of the 2021/22 Confederation African Football (CAF) Champions League.

He would be assisted on the lines by his Malian counterparts namely Drissa Kamory Niare (Assistant Referee I), Amadou Belly Guisse Amadou (Assistant II) and Harouna Coulibaly (Fourth Official).

Omer Kouamé Dehoule from Côte D’Ivoire would be the Match Commissioner. while Senegalese official Fadouma Dia DIA would serve as the Referee Assessor with Mohamed Tafsir Soumah from Guinea serving as COVID-19 Officer.

The first leg encounter scheduled September 12 at the Nongo-General Lansana Conte Stadium will see the two giants lock horns with the second leg encounter also scheduled for September 19, 2021

The winner between Hearts of Oak and CI Kamsar tie would face either Wydad Athletic Club from Morocco or Olympique de Bangui (Central Africa Rep) in the next round of the competition.

Hearts would be looking to win the CAF Champions League for the second time having won it in 2000 and went on to win the Super Cup.