CAF CL: Mensah’s solitary strike gives Hearts slim advantage over Wydad AC

A first half strike from Isaac Mensah proved crucial for Hearts of Oak as they secured a victory against Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) in the second round of the first leg encounter of the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

The Phobians with the win now have a slim advantage going into the second leg encounter scheduled for next week in Casablanca.

The away side had a blistering start to the game with winger Ayoub El Amloud hitting the post in the first minute.

It was relentless pressure from Wydad AC in the first 10 minutes and Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah pulled off a brilliant save to deny Zouheri El Moutaraji the opener.

It was panic stations for the Hearts defence and Captain Fatawu Mohammed nearly gifted Happygod Msuva the opener but Hearts goalkeeper pulled off another superb save.

Hearts dealt with the early pressure from the away side and begun to dominate the game past the half hour with Wydad AC largely on the back foot.

Angolan Referee Helder Martins Rodriguez De Carvalho waived a penalty from the Hearts players after Daniel Afriyie was brought down by goalkeeper Ahmed Reda.

Mensah broke the deadlock for the home side in the 41st minute with a close range finish after a delightful cross from Salifu Ibrahim.

The first half ended 1-0 in favour of Hearts.

Hearts started the second half like they ended the first as they pressed the Wydad AC defence for the cushion goal.

Kofi Kordzi nearly added the second goal for the home side but his well struck effort was tipped off the bar by goalkeeper Ahmed Reda.

The chances were rampant for the Phobians and Salifu Ibrahim missed a setter on the 65th minute mark to the despair of the almost 2000 fans in attendance.

The Hearts defensive pair of Mohammed Alhassan and Robert Addo Sowah was very solid as they curtailed the attacking incursions from the away side.

Hearts survived a late scare from the away side as the held on to record the victory at the end of the game.