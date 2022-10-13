CAF Cup: Accra Hearts of Oak optimistic of qualifying

Mohammed Alhassan, the deputy captain of Accra Hearts of Oak, is optimistic about their qualification to the next round of this year’s Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup.

Hearts of Oak face a difficult task against Real Bamako of Mali as they attempt to overcome a three-goal deficit suffered last week.

Ahead of Sunday’s crucial match against their Malian counterparts, Mohammed Alhassan says they have reflected on their painful defeat in Bamako, and they would do things right to qualify for the next round.

“Looking at how training is going, we are getting well prepared for the match, and we are very focused going into Sunday’s match.

“When we came back from Bamako, we sat down and discussed what went wrong, and we have to be more than 100 per cent ready for the match.

“Every teammate is very motivated. It is not going to be an easy task, but with determination and hard work, we are going to put in every effort to qualify,” he said in an interview.

He urged supporters to show up in numbers to support the team on Sunday as they would do everything possible to qualify the team for the next round.

Hearts, as part of the preparation for Sunday’s match, recorded an emphatic 6-0 victory against division two side GAP Academy at the Pobiman training facility.