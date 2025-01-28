CAF Draws for African Cup of Nations in Morocco: Excitement Builds for Host Nation

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) today held the eagerly awaited draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, set to take place in Morocco.

The event, filled with vibrant displays of culture, elegance, and star power, saw a gathering of renowned footballers and key figures from the sport’s global community.

Morocco, the host nation, found itself placed in Group A alongside Mali, Zambia, and Comoros. The stakes are high for the Moroccan team, who, under the spotlight of home support, are determined to advance through the group stages and emulate the success of Côte d’Ivoire, who lifted the trophy in 2024. Morocco’s ambitions are clear, as they seek not just progression, but ultimately the championship victory on their home turf.

As the tournament draws nearer, fans across the continent are gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable competition. While the Moroccan squad is expected to carry the hopes of the nation, their group-stage opponents—Mali, Zambia, and Comoros—are set to provide stiff competition, making Group A one of the most exciting matchups in the tournament.

The draw has set the stage for fierce battles on the field, with Morocco’s dream of winning the prestigious continental title within their grasp.