CAF gives Ghana’s Hearts of Oak Champions League a nod

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Thursday notified the Ghana Football Association (GFA) that Ghana premier league (GPL) winners Hearts of Oak’s engagement application made on their behalf by the FA to participate in the CAF champions league has been given full validation.

The Ghanaian champions, who were granted licenses by the GFA club licensing committee for the CAF inter-club 2021-22 competitions were engaged by the GFA to participate in the CAF champions league by virtue of winning the GPL.

In a communique to the GFA by the Director of Development Raul Chipenda, CAF observed that Hearts of Oak SC’s engagement for the CAF champions league 2021-22 season has been fully approved after reviewing the documentation sent by the club licensing department regarding their license application and final decisions of the committee.

Hearts of Oak have been paired against Club Industriel Kamsar of Guinea in the first preliminary stage of the competition. Enditem