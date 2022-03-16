CAF Gives Green Light For Baba Yara Stadium For Ghana vs Nigeria Playoff

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the usage of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for Ghana’s

World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.

This comes after the Cape Coast Stadium which was billed to host the playoff match was rejected by CAF after an inspection.

A statement released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said that CAF’s Licensing Inspector after inspecting the Baba Yara Sports Stadium facility last Sunday has approved the venue.

A letter signed by CAF Development Officer, Raul Chipenda and sent to GFA’s General Secretary, Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, and copied to FIFA, CAF stated that: “Reference to the CAF stadium inspection conducted to Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round match, Ghana Vs. Nigeria scheduled for the 25th of March 2022, following the analysis of the report we have taken the following decision:

“Grant a one-match approval for the use of Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round match Ghana Vs. Nigeria.

“Upon conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff round match, the stadium is automatically removed from the list of CAF approved stadiums and will only be approved for any subsequent CAF/FIFA international senior national teams matches and CAF men’s interclubs competitions following the implementation of all the CAF remarks.”

The letter further stated that there should be an Installation of new international standard, modern and comfortable officials’ benches at pitch level before the match should be played.

CAF also requested the installation of completely new modern equipment and materials in the referees dressing rooms and ensure that it is equipped with all the necessary materials as well as adjustment of floodlight intensity.

“Set up the water system to provide both cold and hot water in the teams and officials dressing room;

“General refurbishment of the CAF office, installation of modern desks and seats, including the necessary electronic and working equipment; VOC must be available and equipped with all the necessary equipment and requirements;

Complete refurbishment of the media tribune, press conference room and media centre, installing new and modern equipment. “In order to follow the progress of the above-mentioned works in the stadium, CAF will designate a stadium inspector to conduct an onsite assessment up till the day of the upcoming FIFA match,” the letter said.

The highly anticipated clash Ghana is set for Friday, March 25, 2022 at 19:30GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.