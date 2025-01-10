CAF Increases Prize Money for 2024 African Nations Championship by 75%

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a significant increase in the prize money for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), with the winner now set to receive USD 3.5 million, a 75% increase from previous amounts.

The total prize pool for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, has also seen a boost, rising by 32% to USD 10.4 million.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe expressed his excitement about the tournament, emphasizing that the CHAN plays a crucial role in the development of Africa-based football players and the overall growth of the sport on the continent. He added that the prize money increase is part of CAF’s strategy to enhance the appeal of African football globally, attracting more fans, sponsors, and partners.

The 2024 CHAN tournament is set to begin on February 1, 2025, with the final match scheduled for February 28, 2025. A total of 17 countries have already qualified for the competition, including hosts Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, along with Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Sudan, Zambia, Angola, and Madagascar. Two more teams will secure their spots after the remaining qualifying matches.

This increase in prize money further underscores CAF’s commitment to raising the profile of African football and supporting the development of the continent’s talent.