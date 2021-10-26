CAF increases the number of players for the 2021 AFCON

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has increased the number of participating players for each country in the upcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon.

Participating countries could register as many as 28 players each for the competition instead of the original 23, but on conditions that they bear the cost of the extra five players.

This was contained a letter signed by Mr. Samson Adamu, Director of Competitions, and sent to Member Associations on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

“In the occasion of the upcoming final tournament of the TOTALENERGIES Africa Cup of Nations – Cameroon 2021, the Organizing Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations has decided to increase the number of players to 28, instead of 23.

“Consequently, the list of players could be increased to a maximum of 28 players. This decision was taken to allow the participating teams to have a larger squad list for the competition in case some players test positive for COVID 19.

“On the other hand, please note that your federation would bear the cost of the international travel as well as the accommodation of these additional players on the final list.

“In view of the above, we would like to inform you that the registration of the five additional players is only an option and not an obligation,” it added.

The statement said with regards to the number of substitutions, CAF would apply the law of three substitutions per match (+ 1 additional substitution in case of extra time) during the final tournament of the Africa Cup of Nations,’’ the statement read.

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon- 2021 will be staged from Sunday, January 9 to Sunday, February 6, 2022.