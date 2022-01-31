CAF lifts ban on Olembe Stadium

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has lifted the suspension on the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The Olembe Stadium was banned after a stampede which saw about eight people dead during the game between Cameroon and the Comoros Islands at the round of 16 stage.

A statement CAF said, “having noted the recommendations and undertakings from Government in regard to additional security provisions over and above those which were already successfully implemented at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium during the Morocco and Malawi match and at the Japoma Stadium during the Gambia and Cameroon match, the CAF Organising Committee unanimously agreed to lift the suspension imposed on the Olembé, Stadium”.

According to the statement the lifting of the ban would now allow one of the Total Energies AFCON Cup of Nations Semi-Finals as well as the Final Match to take place at the Olembé Stadium.

At least eight people were killed and 38 injured in a crush outside the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon.

This was as a result of chaotic scenes outside the ground as thousands of fans struggled to get access to stadium.