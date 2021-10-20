CAF President arrives in Ghana for a two-day visit

Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has arrived in Ghana for a two-day working visit.

The South African businessman who took over the reins of CAF from Ahmad Ahmad in March 2021 would attend a number of programmes during his stay.

During his visit, Dr. Motsepe would be the Special Guest at the Youth connects Programme – an initiative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

He would meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a Dinner event in Accra Wednesday evening to brainstorm on how to transform the African Youth and policies and programmes for the development of African Football.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) would later organize a breakfast Meeting for him at the Kempinski Hotel where he will meet Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), Football stakeholders, GFA Executive Council Members, Corporate Ghana, past and present football administrators, and the Media.

Dr. Patrice Motsepe would round up his visit with a donation at the Dworwulu Special School before a brief session with Ghana’s Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) on Thursday evening.

The Sports Media is to take note that there shall be an opportunity for a media interaction (Questions and Answers) at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association at midday on Thursday, October 21, 2021.