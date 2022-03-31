CAF President Congratulates African Teams That Qualified For 2022 FIFA World Cup

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe congratulates Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia for qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

President Motsepe is also confident that these national teams will represent their countries and the African continent with distinction at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

The President of CAF is also confident that in the not so distant future an African Nation will win the FIFA World Cup.

CAF is ready and committed to assisting and supporting, as best as it can, all the African Nations that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

CAF | Communication Department