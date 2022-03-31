CAF President Conveys Condolences To Dr. Kabungo Family

CAF is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Zambian medical doctor and CAF Doping Officer, Dr Joseph Kabungo.

Dr. Kabungo passed on while he was on duty as a FIFA Doping Officer at theFIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifier match between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday night, 29 March 2022.

President Dr Patrice Motsepe and the CAF family conveys deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Kabungo and Football Association Zambia (FAZ).

CAF | Communication Department