CAF President Dr. Motsepe advised Ghana players to save much money as they’re young

Prior to the Black Stars’ opening group H match against Portugal on Thursday evening, CAF President Patrice Motsepe and General Secretary Mr. Véron Mosengo-Omba paid a visit to the team hotel at the Double Tree Hilton this evening.

Dr. Motsepe stated in his rousing remark, “I consider it a great honour to be here and with each and every one of you, the people of Africa including the people of Ghana, and Africa are immensely proud of each and every one of you.”

“And we know that, this is an opportunity for us, for you and the group to keep the fantastic performance that you’ve given us match after match out,” the statement added.

The following piece of advice from Dr. Motsepe was given to the Ghanaian team, ” there is short career in football, it is not like doctors and lawyers, so while you play, you have to make as much money as possible, enjoy and save as much money as possible, for the days you don’t have the income and not playing anymore, so this is the biggest platform in the world where we show the world that the players from Ghana are as good, and as best than some of the players in the world.”

Additionally, he continued, “and this is the highest level in the world, so we came here to say to you, the population of Ghana, the entirety of Africa, the 54 nations in Africa, and the 1.4 billion Africans are each very proud of every single one of you and support you, and we believe that you are going to make history, we are confident because you’ve shown us in the past.”

Andre Ayew is the only member of the current Black Stars team to be making his third World Cup participation, and CAF President Motsepe praised him, saying, “Andre Ayew, we are so proud of you, continue with your leadership on the field.”

Football is the most popular sport in the world, and when players are typically between the ages of 22 and 30, but not every footballer save money while enjoying playing.

“This is the largest stage on which we can demonstrate to the world that players from Ghana are as good as and even better than some of the players in other countries. “We are absolutely confident, we believe in you, you have shown us what you are capable of doing in the past and this believe is based on your performances of the field that you have achieved in the past, many of you played in the highest level.”

Report filed by Vince Del Bosque ( A Ghanaian Journalist)