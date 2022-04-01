CAF President Hopeful An African Country Will Soon Win FIFA World Cup

Dr. Patrice Motsepe President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), is convinced an African country will soon win the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup.

In a Press Release congratulating the five African countries that have qualified to the 2022 World Cup, the CAF President said, “I am also confident that in the not so distant future an African Nation would win the FIFA World Cup”.

Motsepe congratulated Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia for qualifying for the FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

The CAF President is also confident that the national teams would represent their countries and the continent would excel at the FIFA Qatar World Cup.

He said CAF is ready and committed to assisting and supporting, as best as it can, to all the African Nations that have qualified to the Mundial.