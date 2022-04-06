CAF President Inaugurates AFCON 2023 Office In Abidjan

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has inaugurated the CAF satellite office in Cote d’Ivoire today, 04 April 2022 as preparations ahead of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 gain momentum.

This is the second time that CAF has opened a satellite office in the host country to ensure better coordination between CAF, LOC and Government – the first one was in Yaoundé ahead of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.

He was joined by Ivorian Minister of Sport, Mr. Paulin Claude Danho, Mayor of Abidjan, Mr. Jean-Marc Yace, Local Organising Committee President, Mr. Albert François Amichia, Mme Mariam Dao Gabala, FIF Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee, CAF President Special Advisory Mr Jacques Anouma and CAF General Secretary Mr Veron Mosengo-Omba. Credit: CAF Communication Department

