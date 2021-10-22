CAF Presidents urges Ghana to bid to host another AFCON

Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) says Ghana has the relevant football infrastructure to host another Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The four-time Africa Champions last hosted the AFCON back in 2008 which turned out to be successful despite not being successful with a bid to host the 2017 edition of the AFCON.

According to Dr. Motsepe who is on a two-day working visit to Ghana, he had held discussions with the political and football authorities in Ghana to make sure Ghana bids for future tournaments.

“I would like to see Ghana put a proposal to host the African Nations Cup. Ghana has got the wonderful infrastructure, so there are ongoing discussions to make sure Ghana puts up a proposal to host the AFCON,” he said at a press conference.

Dr. Motsepe who doubles as the Vice President of football World’s governing body, FIFA also added that Ghana together with other countries can even host the World Cup later in the future to help thrive its economy.

Speaking about the motive for his two-day visit to Ghana, Dr. Motsepe said the overall development of football in Africa across various levels remains his ultimate priority as CAF President.

“Ghana is one of those few African countries that has proven to the people of Africa that they have got special God-given football talent having produced the best football players in the world.

“So, part of why I’m here is the commitment to the overall football development in our schools, clubs, and national teams as well as the development of women’s football which Ghana is considered as one of the best in the world.”