CAF sends goodwill message to AIPS Africa on eve of Elective Congress in Dakar

On the eve of the AIPS Africa (https://AIPSAfrica.com) Congress in Dakar, Senegal, Mitchell Obi, AIPS Africa President, received a goodwill letter from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), dated February 22nd, 2023 and signed by the General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba, who conveyed his sincere apology for his inability to be present in Dakar due to the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. “I have, however, sent on our behalf a senior member of our administration, Mr. Luxolo September,” he wrote.

The three-day AIPS Africa Congress began today, February 23, and will come to an end on Saturday, the 25th. It is an elective assembly which will usher in a new Executive Committee that will steer the affairs of the association for the next four years.

In the CAF letter, Mosengo-Omba hailed the contribution of the “extremely important” journalists’ body “towards making football a global sport enjoyed by billions across the world” as well as “in championing the causes that have ensured that the rights of sport media representatives are championed and advanced”.

He continued: “As the President of AIPS in Africa, you and your organization have played a very important role inthe growth of football. At CAF, we recognize this role and its impact.”

“We wish we could have interacted more often in the last few months, but the recent challenges have made this regular interaction difficult. Media freedom is important for CAF and we have often joined your voices in condemning any acts of intimidation against journalists in Africa.

“As you prepare to step down and hand over to the new leadership to be elected to lead AIPS in Africa, we hope you will continue in your role to mentor the next generation of future sports journalists in Africa.

“Once again receive our sincere greetings from CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe.”

