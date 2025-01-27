CAF to Host Final Draw for 2025 AFCON in Rabat, Morocco today

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will host the highly anticipated Final Draw for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) today, January 27, 2025, at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco.

The event is scheduled to begin at 19:00 local time.

A total of 24 qualified teams will be divided into six groups of four teams each, with host nation Morocco automatically placed at the top of Group A. Reigning champions Côte d’Ivoire, who clinched the 2023 AFCON title, will head one of the other five groups, occupying a spot in Pot 1.

The teams will be drawn based on their FIFA World Rankings as of December 19, 2024, and will be placed into four pots as follows:

Pot 1: Morocco (A1), Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, and Côte d’Ivoire

Morocco (A1), Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, and Côte d’Ivoire Pot 2: Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo, and Burkina Faso

Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo, and Burkina Faso Pot 3: Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, and Benin

Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, and Benin Pot 4: Mozambique, Comoros, Tanzania, Sudan, Zimbabwe, and Botswana

The draw procedure will begin with the ball of Morocco being placed into position A1, followed by the sequential drawing of balls from Pot 4, Pot 3, and Pot 2, into their respective group positions. The remaining teams from Pot 1, excluding Morocco, will be drawn to fill the remaining top positions in Groups B to F.

The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout round of 16 at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025.

The draw will set the stage for what promises to be an exciting tournament, as Africa’s top teams battle for continental glory on Moroccan soil.