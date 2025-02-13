CAF to Reveal 2025 Tournament Draws Today

The Confederation of African Football is set to hold a live draw later today that will determine the group stages and qualification paths for four major tournaments scheduled for 2025.

The event will be broadcast on CAF’s official platforms at 11:00 GMT (13:00 Cairo time), giving fans and teams their first glimpse of the road to continental glory.

The draw will decide groupings for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where Africa’s brightest young talents will compete not only for the continental title but also for coveted spots in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. In parallel, the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, set to take place in Côte d’Ivoire, promises to be fiercely competitive as teams battle for qualification to the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Adding to the excitement, CAF will also reveal the second-stage qualifiers for the African Nations Championship, a tournament uniquely reserved for players from domestic leagues. With the final event slated to be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, this draw is critical in shaping the qualification journeys of many aspiring teams.

The Women’s Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, returning to Morocco, will see teams compete in high-intensity indoor football, with the tournament also offering potential qualification for the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup. This marks a significant moment as women’s futsal continues to grow in popularity and competitiveness across the continent.

CAF’s draw process will be based on seeding from past performances, ensuring competitive balance and fair groupings. With complete fixtures, match schedules, and venues to be unveiled after the draw, national teams are gearing up for the final stages of preparation.

This event not only sets the stage for a series of thrilling competitions but also highlights CAF’s commitment to elevating African football on the global stage. As fans wait with bated breath, the live draw promises to be a pivotal moment in the journey toward another exciting era in African football.