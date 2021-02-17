Ghana’s Black Satellites posted a convincing 4-0 victory over debutants Tanzania in Group C opening match of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) U-20 tourney ongoing in Mauritania.

Dreams FC’s Precious Boah’s brace, and a goal each from Issaku Fatawu’s and Josepho Barnes were enough to secure an emphatic win to brighten Ghana’s chances in the competition.

Boah was the first to hit the back of the post with his fantastic free-kick in the 4th minute before adding another in the other half.

Ghana, three-time champions in the competition and WAFU Zone B winners showed superiority over their opponents who were tasting the CAF U-20 tourney for the first time.

With 15 minutes to end the first half, Fatawu scored a beautiful goal that could pass for the goal of the tournament.

Searching for more goals and sealing the win, Coach Karim Zito replaced Eric Appiah with Legon Cities Star Mathew Anim Cudjoe.

The Black Satellites started mounting pressure on Tanzania. This paid off and Boah doubled his tally to make it three for Ghana after receiving a pass from Sulemana Mohammed to slot home Ghana’s third.

Substitute Anim Cudjoe sent a telepathic pass to Barnes who expertly beat the Tanzanian goalie to register his name on the scoresheet with two minutes left to end regulation time.

The Black Satellites would lock horns with Morocco on Friday, and a win would send Ghana to the knockout stage.