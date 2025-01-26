The Confederation of African Football (CAF) revealed the official logo for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN Morocco 2025) on Saturday, January 25, just days ahead of the highly anticipated tournament draw.

The draw will take place on Monday, January 27, at 7 p.m. at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco.

The logo, which honors Morocco’s rich cultural heritage, prominently features zellige, a traditional form of mosaic art. The design is a nod to the country’s deep love for football and its reputation for warmth and hospitality towards African nations. It sets the tone for a tournament that will not only showcase top-tier football but also celebrate Morocco’s cultural vibrancy.

The draw event will bring together senior football officials and renowned players, marking the official countdown to the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament is set to take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, and promises to deliver an exciting showcase of Africa’s finest footballing talent. With the logo now revealed, all eyes are now on the draw, as teams prepare to battle for the prestigious continental title.